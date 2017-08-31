Former Lynryd Skynard Drummer Plays at Wattsburg-Erie County Fair

It was a night of great entertainment at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fair.

Artimus Pyle, a 2006, Rock'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee from the Lynryd Skynard band was the headliner Thursday night

with Erie's own First to Eleven opening the show.

Artimus was on the plane that crashed in 1977, killing band leader and song writer Ronnie Van Zandt, and two other band members.

Artimus put together this band and tours all over the U.S. sharing the original and authentic sound of Lynyrd Skynard.