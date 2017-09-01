Most Serious Charges Dropped, 12 Penn State Fraternity Brothers Ordered to Stand Trial

A judge ordered 12 fraternity brothers to stand trial in the February death of a Penn State pledge.

They include local men Joe Sala and Parker Yochim.

The most serious charges in the case, including involuntary manslaughter and felony counts of aggravated assault, were thrown out.

Charges were dismissed against four of the frat brothers. Two others waived their hearings.

Friday's ruling follows a seven-day preliminary hearing.

Sala and Yochim are heading to trial on charges for hazing and furnishing alcohol.

