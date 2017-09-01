Rep. Sonney Talks About State Budget Process Going Forward

It has been exactly two months, since the Pennsylvania State Budget deadline. A spending plan was passed, but the wait continues for legislation on how to pay for that spending.

Representative Curt Sonney, (R-Erie County), has been involved in budget negotiations, since the deadline passed, as part of the House Appropriations Committee. Sonney says the House will be voting on a number of budget bills when it reconvenes on September 11.



The State Senate passed its revenue plan in early July and sent it to the House for consideration. The Senate plan calls for a severance tax on natural gas drilling, a tax on citizens utility bills, and borrowing $1.3 billion from a settlement with the tobacco companies. The Senate and House must agree on a budget plan, and the Republican-controlled House does not like the Senate proposal, especially the part of about a tax on citizens utility bills.



Sonney says the House plan will not include that tax, but he says the House, most likely, will agree with the Senate on some other proposals.

"There's probably a good chance we're going to borrow with the tobacco settlement money. I'm sure that we're going to have to borrow, or just simply take, from a number of existing funds. Liquor and gaming are still going to play a portion of it," Sonney said.



Sonney says the House will pass its budget bills as quickly as possible and sent them to the Senate. He hopes a compromise budget will be adopted soon after that.



