Man Arrested, Charged After 10 Hour Standoff in Millcreek

The accident happened on Ridge Road (Route 20) at the intersection with Tubbs Road in Springfield Township just before 6 p.m.More >>
Adam L. Greenlee, 34, of Fredonia, PA, was arraigned on the charges Saturday night.More >>
Jennifer Sasso, 43, of Millcreek, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and tampering with records. A charge of receiving stolen property was dropped.More >>
The vote was 51-49, mostly along party lines. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee was the only Republican to vote against the bill, citing concerns about growing the deficit.More >>
The coroner ruled the death of Patrick M. Kozminski, 21, of Greenville, as a homicide after Monday's autopsy at the Erie County Morgue.More >>
Thomas B. Jadlowski, 34, of Sherman, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Thursday.More >>
The plans to redevelop Family First Sports Park are gaining momentum.More >>
A 32-year-old Union City man was removing the pistol after returning home from hunting when the pistol discharged.More >>
