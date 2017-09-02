Camp Cadet Program Awarded $5,000 Grant from Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Camp Cadet program, State Police announced Friday.

Ten Camp Cadet programs from western Pennsylvania received the grants during a check presentation Aug. 23 at State Police Butler station.

The grant will be used to support the camp. It is open for youth ages 13-15 from Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties, which are part of State Police Troop E.

Troopers lead Camp Cadet annually in June at Allegheny College in Meadville. They stay on campus with the youth as part of the weeklong camp. It consists of activities designed to boost team building, discipline and self-esteem while improving their relationship with police.

Anyone interested in the 2018 Camp Cadet program can contact Trooper Michelle McGee at 814-676-6596.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.