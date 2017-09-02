Driver Ejected from Vehicle in Rollover Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Driver Ejected from Vehicle in Rollover Crash

Posted: Updated:

A driver was taken to the hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash Saturday.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. near Seneca High School.

The driver was traveling south on Route 8 and crossed the center line.

The car reportedly flipped, and the driver was ejected.

The victim was found conscious when emergency crews arrived.

The driver was taken to UPMC Hamot. There is no word on the severity of the injuries.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com