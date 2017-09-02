Driver Ejected from Vehicle in Rollover Crash

A driver was taken to the hospital after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash Saturday.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. near Seneca High School.

The driver was traveling south on Route 8 and crossed the center line.

The car reportedly flipped, and the driver was ejected.

The victim was found conscious when emergency crews arrived.

The driver was taken to UPMC Hamot. There is no word on the severity of the injuries.

