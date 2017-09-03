Woman Injured in East Side Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Injured in East Side Shooting

Erie Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured.

Erie Police say they believe the shooting occurred at 10:30 P.M. Saturday night near the 500 block of East 14th Street.

Police say the woman walked in a UPMC Hamot with gun shot wounds to her leg and pelvis. According to police, her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police believe the shooting was accidental. However, they did take the woman's boyfriend into custody for questioning, he was later released.

Charges could still be filed as Erie Police continue to investigate the shooting.

