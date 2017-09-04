Woman Injured in East Side Hit and Run

Police are investigating a hit and run that happened at the intersection of E 6th and the Bayfront Parkway.

According to police, the accident happened just after 8:00 p.m., Monday, when a woman in her late 20s was crossing the street near the Bayfront Lounge.

A car traveling west allegedly sped through a yellow light, hitting the woman, and continued driving.

Police are looking for a silver Buick.

The victim was transported to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of minor injuries. No charges have been filed at this time.