A Benefit for Sonny's Sunshine on Erie News Now

Cancer is one word that has affected millions of lives; including that of Sonata "Sonny" Belle Greishaw.

At the young age of 19, Sonny was diagnosed with Leukemia, which quickly took her life.

Before her passing, though, Sonny was able to start her efforts in raising money to help others have a chance at finding a cure. Her cause is "Team Sonny's Sunshine."

Since her passing, her Mother, Kara Onorato has taken up her team and built it to reach out and help families with sick children all over the Erie region.

Wednesday, September 6th, Three B's Saloon, located at 742 W 4th St. has agreed to join in Sonny's efforts and donate 10% of sales, excluding alcohol, to help end blood cancers.

The benefit will be going on from 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Three B's Saloon, asks guests to mention you are there for the "Three B's for Sonny B Fundraising Night" to ensure the 10% gets donated.

The money raised at this event is going to help #TeamSonny'sSunshine participate in an even bigger cause; the LLS Light the Night Walk.

Sonny's team of supporters have all come together to help the community band together to fight these deadly diseases.

Local clothing company, Iron Empire Clothing, put in some extra time in helping the group form the perfect design for Team Sonny's Sunshine.

Taking her sunflower tattoo, they have created the perfect emblem to represent the spirit that was within her. Sonny spent her last days of life traveling and seeing as much of the world as she could. Now that she's gone, part of her memory is being carried out all over the world. People are encouraged to post pictures of places they have traveled in memory of Sonny by using #TeamSonny'sSunshine.

If you would like to learn more about Sonny's story, or become a greater part of her cause, you can follow the event on Facebook, or the LinkedIn page for the latest on the family Sonny's Sunshine has built.