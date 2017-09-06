Medical Condition Blamed for Car Crash, Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Medical Condition Blamed for Car Crash, Fire

Posted: Updated:

A driver escapes major injuries after a SUV leaves the road and catches fire along Interstate 90 near Fairview Wednesday.

A 53-year-old Ashtabula, Ohio man was traveling west on Interstate 90 near mile marker 16 around 2:20 p.m. when he lost control of his Hyundai Tuscon and left the road, State Police said.

The vehicle came to a rest about 40 yards off the interstate and caught fire, according to troopers.

Investigators said a medical condition is to blame for the crash.

State Police said the driver suffered only minor injuries.

