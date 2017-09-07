Police: No Criminal Wrongdoing in Death of Baby

Erie Police have determined there was no criminal wrongdoing in the death of a baby.

Detectives were called to the 600 block of East 4th Street just after 6 a.m. Thursday for a report of a dead baby inside of a car.

A woman was transported from the scene to UPMC Hamot.

Police investigated the death as suspicious but later determined it was the result of a medical issue.

