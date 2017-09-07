Death of Missing Man in Clearfield County Investigated as Homicide

Investigators in Clearfield County are treating the discovery of a missing man's remains as a homicide case.

They were discovered Aug. 30 in a wooded area off Walker Road in Pike Township.

The victim was identified Wednesday by a forensic dentist as Chase J. Anderson, 19, of Curwensville.

He was previously listed as a missing person Aug. 11.

The cause and manner of death has not been determined, according to State Police.

Investigators said there is no reason to believe the crime is anything other than an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Several suspects are currently in custody, State Police said.

Pennsylvania State Police, as well as the Clearfield County District Attorney's Office and Curwensville Police Department, are handling the investigation.

