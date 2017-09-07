The Conrad House Celebrates 45 Years - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

The Conrad House Celebrates 45 Years

Posted: Updated:

It was a night of celebration on the lake.

Celebrating a 45th anniversary, folks from Brevillier Village came out to the Conrad House.
The Conrad House is an eight-story independent living apartment building that was established in 1972. 
Five years later, they expanded the property in adding the Ball Pavilion, which is an 85 bed skilled nursing facility.
At the anniversary party, everyone learned about the history of the two buildings, while enjoying snacks and a special 'Breviliier Sunset' drink.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com