The Conrad House Celebrates 45 Years

It was a night of celebration on the lake.

Celebrating a 45th anniversary, folks from Brevillier Village came out to the Conrad House.

The Conrad House is an eight-story independent living apartment building that was established in 1972.

Five years later, they expanded the property in adding the Ball Pavilion, which is an 85 bed skilled nursing facility.

At the anniversary party, everyone learned about the history of the two buildings, while enjoying snacks and a special 'Breviliier Sunset' drink.