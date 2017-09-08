Hurricane Irma Hits Popular Vacation Destinations

As Hurricane Irma slams several Caribbean islands, it is leaving massive amounts of destruction behind in a region where many people like to vacation.

Irma is a powerful Category 5 hurricane with 185 miles-per-hour sustained winds that tore through islands like St. Martin.

One of the hardest hit areas so far is Barbuda. The tiny island is said to be "uninhabitable" with 90 percent of the homes on the island destroyed.

What if you were planning a Caribbean vacation or cruise?

Liz Burch with Miller Travel Services said you should always consider cancellation travel insurance with any vacation.

For some of these islands, it could take years to recover, so be cautious before you book.

"Right now, it's going to be a day-by-day basis until we can see the assessments of what they're going to be able to repair," said Burch. "In a limited amount of time, I know several resorts in St. Martin have decided to close bookings as far as into 2018."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.