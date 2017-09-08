Vertical Jump Park Coming to Millcreek Mall Complex

Vertical Jump Park has signed a lease to occupy the former Gander Mountain in the Millcreek Mall Complex, the Cafaro Company, which manages the mall, announced Friday.

The entertainment center is a trampoline park that also offers a rock-climbing wall, dodgeball courts, slam-dunk courts, a foam jousting pit and a high-jump feature that "makes everyone feel like a stunt performer."

The complex will also include a concession stand.

Vertical Jump Park will occupy more than 31,00 square feet. 12,000 square feet is dedicated to the main jumping area.

It will include three privates rooms available for parties. There will also be summer camps for younger children.

Vertical Jump Park, which is operated by PDF Development LLC, already has locations in Kentucky and Iowa.

It plans to open the new Millcreek Mall Complex location in December 2017.

