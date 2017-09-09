IRMA Downgraded to a CAT 3 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

IRMA Downgraded to a CAT 3

Posted: Updated:

The recent update on Hurricane Irma has downgraded the Mega storm to a Category 3.  However as the storm moves across the open and very warm waters of the Florida Straits it is expected to intensify again.  The Florida Keys will be the first to be hit by Irma, then a west coast track will bring what is expected to be catastrophic winds and flooding to the Sunshine State.  15 million residents are under a Hurricane Warning as rain from IRMA's outer bands has already arrived in Miami. 

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
