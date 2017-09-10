Edinboro University's Highland Games Highlight Scottish Roots

Edinboro University provided a sampling of Scotland during the annual Highland Games Saturday.

It started with an opening ceremony that featured massed pipe bands marching and playing and the Scottish clans on parade.

Heavy games followed as participants threw hammer, stone and 56 pound weights.

The national Scottish fiddle and harp championships were part of the fun for the sixth year.

Traditional food and drinks also brought the culture alive at Edinboro.

"I come with Clan Douglass, wearing the modern Douglass kilt,"said Roger Bierce, of Erie. "I come here every year part of the Douglass clan."



"I just got interested in doing it when I traveled overseas to Ireland and Scotland a couple times," said William LaSota, a bagpipe competitor from Pittsburgh. "I just thought it'd be a fun thing to take up. It has been; it's been very rewarding."

It comes to an end Sunday as Edinboro United Methodist Church presents the Chelsea House Orchestra in concert at 10:45 a.m.

