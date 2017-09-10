Volunteers Give Fresh Coat of Paint to Erie's JFK Center

The John F. Kennedy Neighborhood Center in Erie received a fresh coat of paint Sunday, thanks to some young volunteers.

Students and student athletes from Edinboro University worked to fix up the exterior of the center.

It's part of Pennsylvania's Fresh Paint Days, which empowers students to make neighborhoods look better.

25 students participated, including the women's soccer team and Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

The women's soccer coach said the project is a great bonding exercise for the team.

The JFK Center serves more than 500 clients each year through its after school and summer youth programs, as well as its senior center.

