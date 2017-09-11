Erie County Holds 9/11 Memorial Service

Erie County joined many other communities across the country in remembering 9/11.



It's been 16 years since terrorists hijacked commercial airliners and flew them into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon, outside of Washington, D.C. Today, a memorial service was held at the 9/11 Memorial outside the Erie County Blasco Library. The service was held to remember those who died in New York and Washington, and those who died in Pennsylvania when passengers prevented another hijacked airliner from crashing into the U.S. Capitol.



A large U.S. flag flew over today's ceremony, and a bell ringing and moment of silence were held to mark the times when each tower of the World Trade Center was hit. Speakers included Jorge Alvear, a man who fled the South Tower just before the second plane attacked.

"I thought that if I don't talk about it, I would tend to forget the hard moments. But, in reality, every year, I remember as it was yesterday, he said.

This is the first year that Erie County government has sponsored the 9/11 ceremony. In previous years, it was held by a committee that raised funds for the construction of the memorial.



