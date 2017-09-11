Memorial Ceremony Honors Unclaimed Individuals in Erie County

A somber ceremony Monday morning, at an Erie county cemetery.

The remains of 25 unclaimed individuals were spread during a ceremony that's held every two years.

From a baby just 85 hours old, to a 95 year old woman, 25 people were laid to rest during a memorial service, honoring their lives.

Monday's ceremony took place at the Old Almshouse Cemetery in Girard.

It included words of prayer from religious leaders from various denominations, as well as an honor guard, with a 3-gun salute and taps.

They then read the names and tolled a bell for each of the 25 people over the years, in Erie county, who did not have family come forward to claim them.

Then the volunteers, many from Pleasant Ridge Manor, each came up to claim one of the individuals, and then spread their ashes among the trees at the cemetery.

Erie county is the only county in the state that honors unclaimed people in a ceremony like this, "I'm proud that we're able to give these people a name and a face," said Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. "And I've often said that no matter who we are or what we have today, we could all end up on that table at the end of our days we could have nobody that cares anymore, and we're showing them that we do care," Cook continued.

They also honored five Erie county military veterans, who were never claimed. But they were each buried at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with a ceremony, grave, and headstone.