Eight Year Old Girl Hit on Bike - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Eight Year Old Girl Hit on Bike

Posted: Updated:

Erie police are looking into the circumstances of a young child hit on her bicycle while in her neighborhood. 

This happened around 5:15 p.m., Monday,  on W 5th St in the area of Cherry and Walnut streets. 
 Police say an 8 year old girl, riding her bike, was hit by a red Jeep Cherokee.

The 500 block of W 5th street was closed for a while while emergency crews were there at the scene.

Police say the young girl was only bruised, but taken to UPMC-Hamot to get checked out.

