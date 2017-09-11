Effort Underway in Albion to Help In Irma Disaster Relief - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Effort Underway in Albion to Help In Irma Disaster Relief

  There are several efforts to help get items to those impacted by Hurricane Irma. One, is coming out of Albion. Donations of non-perishable items, cleaning supplies, toiletries and baby items like diapers, formula and wipes are being taken at the former Dollar General parking lot on Route 6N  in Albion. Drop - off times are Monday/Wednesday/ Thursday from 10am-7pm, Tuesday from Noon-7pm, Friday from 10am-7pm and Saturday from Noon to 4pm.

A fund has also been set up at Andover Bank and at the Albion Borough Office. Anyone making a donation will receive a ticket and be put in the running for a Country Fair gift card. Volunteers are also needed to help. Anyone interested can contact Borough Councilman Rick Irvine at 814-449-7587.  

