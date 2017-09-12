Early Morning Motorcycle Crash Kills Man

State Police are looking into a fatal overnight crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of Wattsburg Road in Greene Township. Troopers say 42 year old Arthur Covel was the one riding that motorcycle.

No word on exactly how the crash happened. Police say Covel died from his injuries a short time later at UPMC Hamot.

The investigation continues.