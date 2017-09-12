Checking In with Former Erie Residents after Irma

It’s been two days since Hurricane Irma made landfall on the Florida coast, and slowly residents are picking up the pieces. Images have been posted of places Irma caused the most damage, mostly on the west side of the state.

Former Erie resident Kathleen Brennan evacuated to the Erie area from Sarasota. She left Wednesday and arrived on Friday. She witnessed Irma the exact same way many have, through video.

Video out of Sarasota shows gusting winds, roofs being blown off, and boats in the street. So, Kathleen was expecting the worst.

She’s happy to say her home didn’t sustain any major damage, if any at all. However, she does say she worries about others.

"I worry about the elderly who could not get out, the people who couldn't afford to get out. You know, I know I said when the Governor says to leave, you need to leave, but I do understand there's people that just can't. And that's heartbreaking,” says Kathleen.

She says she expects to go back to Sarasota either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Erie News Now is also keeping track of other former Erie residents.

Kevin-John Jobczynski lives on the east side of Florida, near the Barrier Islands. He moved about 10 miles inland during the storm. He went back to find no damage at his home.

Former WICU sports anchor Craig Woodard was giving updates on Facebook Live throughout the storm. He lives in Tampa, and originally wasn’t going to evacuate. As Irma shifted, he decided to head to Atlanta. When he returned home, he only found minor flooding in a bathroom.