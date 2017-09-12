The Skunk & Goat Tavern to Expand at Cork 1794's Location in North East

Cork 1794 plans to expand the restaurant's bar, The Skunk & Goat Tavern, at its current North East location when the restaurant moves to its new home in the West Erie Plaza, the restaurant announced Tuesday.

The Skunk & Goat already exists as a bar within Cork 1794. It offers gastropub style food, international wines, craft cocktails and live music.

Cork 1794's executive chef said several of The Cork's popular dishes will remain on the new tavern's menu. It will also offer new small plates, appetizers and entrees.

The tavern also plans to expand its local and craft beer selections. Its general manager said the tavern is also working on its own draught beer recipes and other surprises.

It will make minor changes to the interior to open up the restaurant. The work will also showcase the "vault" private dining room, marble bar and wine room, the restaurant said in a news release.

The same team that currently runs Cork 1794 will manage The Skunk & Goat Tavern.

The tavern got its name from staff and patrons because of the skunk and goat taxidermy that accents the walls in the restaurant's lounge area, according to the restaurant.

Cork 1794 will operate in its current format through the end of the year. It will transition to the Skunk & Goat Tavern in Feb. 2018. Cork 1794 plans to open its new West Erie Plaza location in spring 2018.

