Police Investigate West Erie Stabbing

Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a person in west Erie Tuesday.

It was reported around 9 a.m. inside a home in the 200 block of Short Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to his right arm.

Police searched the area and questioned neighbors but did not make any arrests as of late Tuesday morning.

