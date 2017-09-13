Tackling Blight: Leaders Take Part in Roundtable Discussion

Blighted properties are plaguing the city of Erie, as well as Erie county.

So on Wednesday, top policy makers and economic development stakeholders took part in a roundtable discussion.

Senator Dan Laughlin hosted it, and invited Senator David Argall, the head of the Blight Task Force in Harrisburg.

The leaders talked about ideas to tackle blight.

They agreed that creating better jobs and educational opportunities are key, but the leaders tossed out other ways to make an impact, "You've got some exciting things happening here in the community, and we got an earful today on what what works and what doesn't work in terms of state policy," said Sen. Argall.

Other ideas included ways to better inform the public of blight assistance that may be available to them, creating groups to work on small code enforcement issues, and changing a state wage law that's actually creating more blight.

"There were a lot of fairly influential people in the room today, and to get them all in one room and have an open discussion is very important, there were some great ideas thrown out today," said Sen. Laughlin. "And from my office we're going to continue to work forward to make this region a better place to live and work," Sen. Laughlin continued.