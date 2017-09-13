Trial Date Set for Erie Homicide Suspect

A homicide suspect who was found hiding in a basement crawl space in Detroit, will soon face trial.

Grover Lyons, 26, was back in court today, after his lawyer filed several pre-trial motions.

Lyons is facing a number of charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Lyons is accused of killing Darrin Germany, 28, near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and June Street on December 31, 2016.

During Lyons' preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented video from two surveillance cameras from Bogey's Tavern.

In the video, you see two men who investigators identify as Lyons and Germany, get into a fight inside of the bar.

Investigators say Lyons and another man then followed Germany outside.

The video then shows what police describe as a shootout, which ended in Germany's death.

On Wednesday, Lyons' lawyer James Pitonyak said that the video is inconclusive and that the Commonwealth can't conclude that Lyons fired the weapon.

However, prosecutors say the video, combined with testimony from a witness who said they saw Lyons fire the weapon, is enough to move the case forward.

Lyons is scheduled to face trial on October 2.