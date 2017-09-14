Erie Applying to be Second Headquarters for Amazon

Erie is entering the competition to be a headquarters city for Amazon. Erie will vie with at least 100 other communities to land Amazon's second headquarters, and the 50,000 jobs that come with it.

Local economic development leaders admit that Erie is a long-shot in the competition. Erie does not meet the first standard on the company's list of criteria..a city in a population center of, at least, one million people. Amazon says it also is looking for:

A stable and business- friendly environment.

Potential to attract and retain strong technical talent.

A community that thinks big when considering location and real estate options.

Proximity to a major airport.

Ample highways and mass transit.

Barbara Chaffee, President of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership, says Erie does have many things to offer.

"The reality is to locate here in Erie, Pennsylvania, you have far less traffic. It doesn't take you long to get anywhere. We're close to major highways and we have great logistics companies here. So there's a number of advantages," she said.

Erie could also send a team application with Cleveland, Pittsburgh, or Buffalo, if those cities are willing. . The combined incentives could convince Amazon to locate in the region. The deadline to apply is October 19.

IT'S YOUR TURN: Answer our poll on the right and post below why you think Erie should (or should not) be in the running for the headquarters.