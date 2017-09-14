Car into a Building Displaces Residents

The Red Cross is stepping in to help, after a car drove into a building.

The accident happened around 2:00 p.m., at 2807 W 8th St, at Stoneworks Lapidary.

A fire chief at the scene said, the vehicle appears to have been traveling eastbound, when it veered off and went into the building. Millcreek police are investigating, what caused the driver to veer off the road.

The driver was taken to UPMC-Hamot, for treatment of minor injuries.

We are told, two adults lived in the upstairs apartments, and are receiving help from the Red Cross, while they're displaced from their home. Currently, the structure of the building is unstable, and nobody is permitted inside.