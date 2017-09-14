Fatal Bar Shooting Suspect Held for Trial

The case against an Erie man charged with fatally shooting another man inside of a west side bar, is now moving forward.

On Thursday, all charges against Shawn Smith, 33, were bound over for trial.

"We’re very happy with the resolution,” said Erie County Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner. “It's what we expected. We knew the burden that we had and we knew the facts of the case."

On April 30, investigators say Smith fatally shot 28-year-old De'Andre Carter inside of the Ultra View Lounge on West 4th and Plum Streets.

Carter died on May 3 in a Pittsburgh hospital, from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Carter's girlfriend Corsica Carson and his family members are still coping with his death.

"We just know that he (Smith) took an innocent person's life for no reason,” said Carson. “It was a senseless act of violence that should never even had occurred."

During Smith's preliminary hearing, Erie Police Detective Mike Suchy testified that Smith admitted to firing a gun inside of Ultra View the night that Carter was killed.

Suchy said Smith told police that there was an altercation, so he fired a gun “like two” times into the ceiling, to make the crowded bar disperse.

Police recovered two bullets and two shell casings from the scene, but the bullet that claimed Carter's life was never recovered.

"We're glad that it got to this part,” said Carson. “But there's still a lot of unanswered questions and a lot of unanswered reasons as to why this happened."

Smith's lawyer Nathaniel Strasser argued that the homicide charge should be dropped, because there is no evidence that Smith fired the fatal shot.

Judge Tom Carney bound all charges over for trial.

Smith is also charged in connection to a separate shooting on that same night.

As of right now, a trial date has not been set.