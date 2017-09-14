Local Monastery Holds Prayer Hour To Pray For Peace In Korea and Abroad

With tensions between North Korea and several other countries reaching their boiling point, the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery held a prayer hour as a means to call for peace, as well as nuclear disarment.

Members of the Monastary and the public gathered in song and in silence as a means to call on the end of hostility.

Sister Susan Doubet said that holding a prayer hour is a practice that meets the Benedictine Mission Statement of peace.

So, anything, whether it's,local, national or international, if it involves peace, if it involves choosing violence over non-violence, if it involves war, or anything that builds up a military presence, we speak out." Doubet said. "And we also enter into prayer, like this."

The call for peace in Korea runs on a personal side with the sisters as one of their own is currently in South Korea for a meeting with other Benedictine sisters.