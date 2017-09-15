Shooting Suspect Held for Trial

An Erie man charged with shooting another man during an argument, will now face trial.

Walter Merritte, 30, is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and firearm charges.

The incident happened back on August 28, inside of a home in the 600 block of East 11th Street.

Merritte is accused of shooting another man in the shoulder.

Erie police searched the city's east side for an hour, before arresting Merritte behind a home, about 20 blocks away.

During his preliminary hearing today, Cpl. James Langdon of the Erie Police Department testified that the victim and another witness both identified Merritte as the shooter.

Judge Paul Urbaniak bound all charges over for trial.

Merritte remains in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

