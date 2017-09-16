Future of the national flood insurance program in jeopardy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Washington D.C. Bureau

Future of the national flood insurance program in jeopardy

Posted: Updated:

Harvey and Irma have come and gone and left destruction in their wake.

Now these residents are turning to our nation’s flood insurance program for help, but funding is in jeopardy.

“The program is in debt right now," Phetmano Phannavong, DC Floodplain Manager at the Department of Energy and Environment said.

The program is $25 billion in debt according to Phannavong. He helps people in the DC are sign up for coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program. But with the program running out of money because of recent natural disasters. With a fast approaching expiration date, he worries about what people in this community will do.

“We would lose about 400 million dollars in flood insurance through the program," he added.

Congress created the National Flood Insurance Program in 1968. More than 22 thousand communities across the United States participate. Congress just extended the expiration deadline to December, but there’s disagreement as to what do do after that.

“I’ve been working on this for the last five months on a re-authorization bill that also gives us reform. It’s a program that’s 24 billion dollars in debt we run a deficit of 1.5 billion dollars a year," Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI-7) said.

Duffy said he wants to see the private sector invest more in flood insurance instead of putting the burden on the federal government. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that just won’t do. He fears private insurers would rip off homeowners.

“It will charge $20,000 a year which an average middle class person can’t afford. So we need the federal government involved it has to be a mean, smart program," Schumer said.

While Duffy and Schumer disagree on how to update the program, they both agree it needs to be renewed and fast.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com