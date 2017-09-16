Gannon University Students Volunteer in Community for GIVE Day - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon University Students Volunteer in Community for GIVE Day

More than 1,000 students at Gannon University volunteered their time Saturday for its 20th annual GIVE Day.

GIVE stands for Gannon's Invitation to Volunteer Everywhere.

Students helped out at 34 different locations in the community.

One place was Strong Vincent Middle School, where they painted the library and spruced up and organized a trophy cabinet.

The students said they want to show the community around them that they care.

Gannon University sponsors Strong Vincent as one of five community schools where social services are brought right into the school building.

