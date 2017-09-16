LECOM Students Presented with White Coats in Ceremony

Students at LECOM's School of Pharmacy are one step closer to putting their education to practical use.

The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine hosted its annual white coat ceremony for first-year students Saturday.

The ceremony is known as a right of passage as the students transition classroom training to clinical, hands-on training.

151 students also took the oath of professionalism, which includes standards for the first-year students to uphold while participating in clinics.

"My hope for these students for the rest of the year is that they truly embrace the idea that patience lives will be in their hands, and everything they do from studying in the lecture hall to interacting with patients and faculty to serving the community is all about saving a person's life," said Dr. Hershey Bell, vice president of academic affairs and dean of LECOM's pharmacy school.

In a later ceremony, LECOM presented 266 white coats to its medical students.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.