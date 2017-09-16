Fall Harvest Festival Opens at Port Farms

Port Farms in Waterford kicked off its Fall Harvest Festival Saturday.

It features attractions for the entire family, including a hay wagon, slide mountain, a pedal cart track, a straw fort and a popular apple cannon.

There are already plenty of pumpkins to see in the pumpkin patch.

Spookley the Square pumpkin is the theme of an eight-acre corn maze. It teaches tolerance and kindness.

Erie News Now found families enjoying all the fun, including a little boy named Brody.

"We love Port Farms," said Erika Beveridge, Brody's mom. "We come every year. My son loved the pumpkin patch. It was a beautiful day, and we decided to come. He loved the apple gun, of course a typical boy, and the slides. I shot the gun, and it hit the pumpkin."

The festival is open Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will run for seven weeks until Oct. 31.

Port Farms is located on Stone Quarry Road.

