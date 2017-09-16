Two Hurt When Cars Collide at Route 8 and Phillipsville Road - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Hurt When Cars Collide at Route 8 and Phillipsville Road

Two cars collided on Route 8 at Phillipsville Road, sending two people to the hospital.

The accident happened in Venango Township north of Wattsburg, just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.  Rescuers from Wattsburg and Greenfield Township responded.  They found two heavily damaged cars.

One car slammed to the side of the other.  both cars ended up off the road, one on its roof in a field. The female driver from that car was hurt. The male driver in the other car was hurt as well.  Rescuers rushed both to the UPMC Hamot trauma center.

There is a stop sign on Phillipsville Road, while Route 8 drivers have the right of way.  We don't know who was at fault.  

State police are investigating.

