McDowell Hosts 43rd Annual Marching Invitational

Gus Anderson Field was transformed from a sports field to a stage Saturday night as 13 marching bands from around the area performed their respective masterpieces. 

The evening featured a blend of unique performances and song covers ranging from Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" to the eerily recognizable theme song from "The Twilight Zone."

"These are the kids that out here sharing their gifts and their talents with us." said McDowell Marching Band Director Jerry Anderson. "There were hundreds of them, and the audience really enjoyed it, and it really couldn't have been a better night."

For Anderson and the McDowell band, they were among a few schools who performed exhibition ensembles. Joining in on the fun were the Erie Thunderbirds Drum and Bugle Corps who capped the night off with a bang.

As far as awards go, two schools went home with first-place honors as Maplewood took home the Class AA trophy and Conchranton earned the Class AAA title.

"It feels really great, we worked super hard." said Elizabeth Zuber, a member of the Maplewood band. "Our whole band is really proud, and we're all really happy that our hard work paid off."

Though there were trophies involved, the energy at Gus Anderson Field was electric, and the performances were even better, and with that, everybody won.

