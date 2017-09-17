Firefighters and Penelec Investigate Underground in Fire Downtown Erie

An underground fire reported in downtown Erie sent firefighters and city police into action shortly after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The first call was for smoke pouring out of the street grates at 10th and State Street near Sluggers Bar. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene said they say heavy smoke streaming up from underground.

Additional reports started to come in from the direction of 11th and State Street as well.

Smoke from underground can indicate fire in an electrical conduit below the streets. That problem has happened before in the city of Erie.

Erie Fire Department officials worked to track the source of the smoke, and they called for Penelec repair crews to come and investigate as well. Penelec arrived on scene within about 30 minutes from the time of the call.

Firefighters called for city police officers to put up barricades from 9th to 13th Street.