Crop Walk This Sunday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crop Walk This Sunday

Posted: Updated:

The annual Crop Walk is this coming Sunday, and its a great way for the community to come together for a good cause.  Its hosted by the Church World Service in hopes to end world hunger. 

Walks are held around the entire country.  Our very own walk starts at Beach 1 out on Presque Isle.

Walkers are asked to raise money through sponsorships, and in turn the Crop Walk puts a portion of that money right back into our local food pantries, like the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.

Eries walk is the largest and the state and has been around for more than 40 years.

Erie News Now spoke to a few folks that have been participating for decades.

It's comradery.  We're working together for a common cause.  It helps us bond with each other, and we know that we're doing good for the community together. Not only the community, but the rest of the world because a quarter of the money raised stays here in Erie County, other places, other states, other parts of  the country and around the world, where there's just a lot of hungry people, says Paul Carpenedo.

For more information on the Crop Walk, click here.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com