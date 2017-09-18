Crop Walk This Sunday

The annual Crop Walk is this coming Sunday, and it’s a great way for the community to come together for a good cause. It’s hosted by the Church World Service in hopes to end world hunger.

Walks are held around the entire country. Our very own walk starts at Beach 1 out on Presque Isle.

Walkers are asked to raise money through sponsorships, and in turn the Crop Walk puts a portion of that money right back into our local food pantries, like the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.

Erie’s walk is the largest and the state and has been around for more than 40 years.

Erie News Now spoke to a few folks that have been participating for decades.

“It's comradery. We're working together for a common cause. It helps us bond with each other, and we know that we're doing good for the community together. Not only the community, but the rest of the world because a quarter of the money raised stays here in Erie County, other places, other states, other parts of the country and around the world, where there's just a lot of hungry people,” says Paul Carpenedo.

