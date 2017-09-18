Final Week of Summer Heat Will Boost Concord Crop

Hot days and cool nights for this last week of summer, are expected to provide a final, sweetening growth spurt, for the region's Concord grape crop.

What seemed like a mediocre summer weather-wise for most of us, turned out to be a stellar summer for the grapes. The vineyards are expected to provide an excellent yield.

Seasoned grower Nick Mobilia showed us that the grapes themselves are bigger than usual and unblemished. "We had a real nice dry spell which the grapes actually love," he said. "When it's dry you don't have a lot of mildew going in there, so then we had the rain in beginning of September, the vines still need water to survive like everybody else to mature the crop...weather like this is beautiful for grapes." Add in a last summer week of 80 degree days and the sugar content will increase for that sweet Concord flavor.

Arrowhead Wine Cellars is already pressing the early grape crops including the Niagara, Fredonia and Seyval grapes that growers have been picking over the last two weeks. Those crops will be out of the way for the Concord pressing. And if you think the Concord grapes are just for juice, think again. They are increasingly used in the wine industry too. "Probably a third of the Concord tonnage in the grape belt goes to wine maybe even higher," said Mobilia. He explained why. "It's the flavor, the availability, it's the price, okay, and it's what you can do with them, you can make a sweet, semi-sweet or dry out of a Concord and they're finding it's a nice blender too for other varieties," He added. "You want to extend something you put a Concord in because it has a lot of florals in it."

Mobilia told us his luscious Concord grapes will be harvested, starting Sunday. He is expecting a robust crop, and says the berries on the bunches are huge. He anticipates a 6 to 7 ton yield from his 35 acres of Concord grapes.