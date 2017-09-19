Engine Manufacturer Showcases $47 Million in Upgrades

In Western New York, Cummins Inc. is focused on energy-efficient manufacturing.

On Tuesday, the company showcased $47 million in upgrades and investments at its Jamestown facility.

“It's a really nice sense of pride, but it's also a sense of motivation," said Cummins Inc. Plant Manager Mike Abbate. “We wanted to showcase how we worked together to install clean, environmentally, and leading-edge technology to really improve our management systems."

The one million-square-foot plant, which covers 22 acres, provides work for 1,400 employees, making it the largest private employer in Chautauqua County, New York.

The company produces diesel and natural gas engines and powertrain components worldwide.

"About one in every three semi-trucks you'll pass running down the road have an engine from this site." said Abbate.

Some of the upgrades include new block line machining, which will allow the company to produce 450 engines a day.

The plant also teamed up with National Grid to replace nearly 3,000 fluorescent lights, with energy-efficient LED lighting.

The energy upgrades to the plant are expected to save the company more than $400,000 a year.