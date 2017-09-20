One Caribbean Television's Weather Team Forecasting Hurricanes from Erie

In addition to forecasting our weather in Erie, John Stehlin and the rest of our weather team have been working around the clock with hurricane coverage for the entire Caribbean region.

One Caribbean Television is a station owned by Lilly Broadcasting, and run out of our studios, here in Erie.

The station is the weather station for the Caribbean, featuring weather, news, and other Caribbean-oriented programming.

Right now, with Hurricanes Maria and Irma devastating several Caribbean islands, the focus has been on around-the-clock storm coverage.

Joey Stevens has continued forecasting for the Caribbean islands, since he left Erie television, several years ago, "It is a life and death situation in the Caribbean and we're doing it from Erie, Pennsylvania a lot of people don't realize that," said Stevens. "We are broadcasting to the Caribbean islands information on this particular storm, and for some people we are the only information they get," Stevens continued.

