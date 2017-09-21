Sluggers Sports Bar and Grill Permanently Closes

Sluggers Sports Bar and Grill announced Tuesday it has permanently closed its doors, according to its Facebook page.

The bar and nightlife spot, located at 14 East 10th Street in downtown Erie, has operated as Sluggers for the past nine years.

Owners announced they have big plans for the location, but they have not yet been announced.

