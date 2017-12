Belle Valley Elementary School students stepped out of the classroom Friday to run, crawl and jump their way through an obstacle course called the Bear Crawl.

It raises money for the school's Parent Teacher Association (PTA). They hoped to bring in $10,000.

The Bear Crawl takes the place of other fundraisers, like selling candles or wrapping paper, and makes sure all the money goes to Belle Valley and not an outside organization.

The obstacle course is more than a fundraiser; it is designed to promote family involvement and physical activity

