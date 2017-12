A Wattsburg man who troopers say fired a gun inside an occupied home and toward a trooper after a domestic dispute last month is heading to trial.

District Judge Brenda Nichols bound over all charges against Andy Allen, 50, during a preliminary hearing Friday morning. He is charged with assault on law enforcement officer, discharged of a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and attempted aggravated assault.

Allen remains in the Erie County Prison on $500,000 bond after Judge Stephanie Domitrovich denied a request Thursday to lower his bond.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers from Corry and Erie were called to 9331 Haskell Hill Road in Wattsburg around 2 a.m. Aug. 29 for a report of a domestic dispute between Allen and his domestic partner, State Police said.

Allen fired a gun within the residence at some point during the argument while other people were inside the residence, according to investigators.

State Police said they found Allen outside the residence when they arrived at the scene. Allen was ordered to place his hands on his head but refused, went back into the home, got a pistol and fire rounds in an unknown direction, investigators said. Troopers said they took cover after hearing the gunfire, and Allen grabbed a shotgun and fired two rounds, which hit the tree above a trooper who was taking cover behind a vehicle.

Troopers tried to reach Allen by phone were not successful at first, but they later made contact with him and talked him out of the residence. He was arrested nearly a hour and a half later.

No one was injured during the incident.

