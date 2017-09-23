Erie Police Investigating Early Morning Fire - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Investigating Early Morning Fire

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are investigating an overnight fire as arson.  Police and fire crews were called to the 300 hundred block of West 8th street for a small fire in between two residences, just after 1 Saturday morning.

The fire caused the siding of the two homes to melt.

Police say the neighbor who called in the fire, says they saw a man flee the area, right before police arrived.  Police say the suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s, early 30s, between 510 and 6, with tattoos on his neck.

If you have any information, youre asked to call Erie Police at 870-1125.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com