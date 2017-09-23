Erie Police Investigating Early Morning Fire

Erie Police are investigating an overnight fire as arson. Police and fire crews were called to the 300 hundred block of West 8th street for a small fire in between two residences, just after 1 Saturday morning.

The fire caused the siding of the two homes to melt.

Police say the neighbor who called in the fire, says they saw a man flee the area, right before police arrived. Police say the suspect is described as a white man in his late 20’s, early 30’s, between 5’10” and 6’, with tattoos on his neck.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Erie Police at 870-1125.