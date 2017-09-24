Whispering Lake Grove Celebrates Harvest Tide

Whispering Lake Grove celebrated the Harvest Tide season with a gathering at St. Nick's Grove Saturday.

It showcased the talents of the area's pagan community. Their goal is to share common ground and express views about their traditions.

The gathering featured vendors, music and food.

It brought together people of many religious and philosophical views under the pagan umbrella.

"Today is actually Harvest Tide," said Rev. Christopher Temple, senior druid of Whispering Lake Grove. "We celebrate eight major holidays, and this is one of the major ones. Our group holds open to the public rites, so people can come worship at their own leisure."

Proceeds will be donated to the Orphan Angel Cat Sanctuary.

