Whispering Lake Grove Celebrates Harvest Tide - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Whispering Lake Grove Celebrates Harvest Tide

Posted: Updated:

Whispering Lake Grove celebrated the Harvest Tide season with a gathering at St. Nick's Grove Saturday.

It showcased the talents of the area's pagan community. Their goal is to share common ground and express views about their traditions.

The gathering featured vendors, music and food.

It brought together people of many religious and philosophical views under the pagan umbrella.

"Today is actually Harvest Tide," said Rev. Christopher Temple, senior druid of Whispering Lake Grove. "We celebrate eight major holidays, and this is one of the major ones. Our group holds open to the public rites, so people can come worship at their own leisure."

Proceeds will be donated to the Orphan Angel Cat Sanctuary.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com