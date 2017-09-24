Steelers, Browns, Bills Among NFL Players Protesting Among President Trump's Criticism

A lone Pittsburgh Steelers player stood on the field during the national anthem for Sunday's game while some NFL players knelt or opted not to participate following comments made by President Trump Friday.

Alejandro Villanueva, who is a OT for the Steelers and played college ball for Army, was the only team member to stand outside the tunnel with his hand over his heart.

However, a picture was shared on social media of his Steelers teammates standing during the national anthem inside the tunnel behind him.

##Alejandro Villanueva emerges from locker room during playing of national anthem #MilitaryHero pic.twitter.com/gSqZvoKl7M — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) September 24, 2017

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told the NFL on CBS the team would not be participating in the national anthem for its game in Chicago against the Bears.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

Other NFL players refused to stand for national anthem during their games.

Cleveland Browns players also joined national anthem protests before playing the Indianapolis Colts. 21 Browns players knelt on the sideline and several others locked arms in a show of unity during "The Star Spangled Banner," according to WKYC.

Several #Browns players lock arms, kneel for anthem pic.twitter.com/PhFBLDnm0d — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 24, 2017

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam joined more than half of the other NFL owners who released statements prior to Sunday’s games.

“We view our organization, our league and our players as great unifiers of people,” the statement read. “Our players, just like so many others across our league, have been honest and thoughtful with their attempt to bring awareness to the issues of inequality and social injustice. “We were incredibly moved by the meaningful and powerful dialogue they initiated within our organization when they spoke of their intent to unify and not be disrespectful while using familiar and important terms like one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”

Some Bills players decided kneel or even sit and stretch during the anthem ahead of the team's game against the Denver Broncos at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.

Star running back LeSean McCoy was seen sitting and stretching.

Among those who decided to kneel were Marcell Dareus, Shaq Lawson, Ryan Davis, Lorenzo Alexander, Jordan Matthews, Shareece Wright and Mike Tolbert, according to WKBW.

Other Bills players stood with their arms locked during the national anthem.

Several Buffalo Bills players #TakeAKnee during the anthem before the game against the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/5G2gfhtgei — Derek Gee (@DerekGeePhoto) September 24, 2017

Bills and team owners Terry and Kim Pegula issued a statement the night before Sunday's game:

“Several of us met tonight — players, coaches, staff, and ownership. Our goal was to provide open dialogue and communication. We listened to one another. We believe it’s the best way to work through any issue we are facing — on and off the field. President Trump’s remarks were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community, but we tried to use them as an opportunity to further unify our team and organization. Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agreed that our sole message is to provide and to prove an environment that is focused on love and equality.”

The controversy started Friday when President Trump lashed out at players who kneel during the national anthem to draw attention to social justice issues.

Trump told a crowd during a rally in Alabama that the league's owners should respond to the players by saying, "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he's fired. He's fired!"

The remarks have spurred backlash from many corners, including NFL owners.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Saturday called Trump's comments "divisive" and said they show a "lack of respect" for the league and its players.

